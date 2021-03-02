BHU SET 2021 registration begins at bhuonline.in, here's direct link to apply
- BHU SET 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHU SET 2021 examination online at bhuonline.in on or before March 31, 2021.
BHU SET 2021: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited online applications for the school entrance tests for the academic session 2021-22 on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the BHU SET 2021 examination online at bhuonline.in on or before March 31, 2021.
BHU SET is conducted to enroll students in the school – School Entrance Test (SET). The BHU SET exams are conducted to admit students in Class 6, 9, and 11.
The Banaras Hindu University admits each year girls and boys in classes VI, IX, and XI in the Central Hindu Girls‟ School and Central Hindu Boys‟ School through a common entrance test.
The varsity will conduct the BHU SET examination 2021 from June 14 to 18, 2021, from 8 to 10 am. The BHU SET provisional answer key 2021 will be released on June 25, 2021. Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before June 27, 2021. Based on the objections received, the varsity will upload the final answer key for BHU SET 2021 on June 30, 2021.
The BHU SET results 2021 is scheduled to be declared on July 10, 2021.
"On the basis of the marks obtained in the Entrance Test Merit List will be prepared for admission in each class and the candidates will be given a seat in the concerned class strictly on the basis of the merit. In case of a tie the Banaras Hindu University Guidelines will be followed. For admission in class VI, IX and XI, the candidates will have to come for counselling and they will be offered seats in the class/ subject combination of their choice strictly according to their merit ranking so long as the seats remain available. The candidates for admission in class XI will have to exercise their choice combination immediately on the day of counselling," reads the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
