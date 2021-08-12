BHU UET, PET 2021: NTA to release exam dates and schedule soon on bhuonline.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct BHU UET, PET 2021 soon. The Banaras Hindu University will release the exam dates for Undergraduate and Postgraduate entrance examination soon. The dates and entrance exam schedule will be available on the official site of BHU on bhuonline.in.

The University has shared an official tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “The entrance examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Banaras Hindu University will be conducted by the National Testing Agency. In this regard, the official announcement of the dates and entrance exam schedule has not been made yet and it is likely to be announced soon.”









The exam dates and other details for graduate and post-graduate courses will be available to candidates will be available on the official website. The Agency will conduct the examination and the admission of candidates will be done through merit list.

The Undergraduate and Postgraduate Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode ONLY. The Computer Based Test (CBT) would be conducted in 200 cities. To apply for courses candidates will have to pay ₹600/- for other categories and ₹300/- for SC/ST/PWD. For more details candidates can check the official site of BHU.