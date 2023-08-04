Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will release the BHU UG allotment list for undergraduate admission 2023 for regular students tomorrow, August 4. Candidates can check the UG Admission seat allotment results at bhuonline.in. The seat allotment results will be published after 6:30 pm. BHU UG Admission 2023 round 1 allotment list for regular students releasing on August 4 at bhuonline.in

There will be a total of 8 rounds of seat allotments for regular students. As per the schedule, the seat allotment result for the PWD candidates was scheduled to be released on August 3 and August 4.

BHU UG admission schedule for regular students Round 1 seat allotment August 5 Round 2 seat allotment August 7 Round 3 seat allotment August 9 Round 4 seat allotment August 10 Round 5 seat allotment August 11 Round 6 seat allotment August 12 Round 7 seat allotment August 13 Round 8 seat allotment August 14

The registration process for the Mop Up round will start from August 16 to August 18. The Mop-up Round 1 result will be released on August 19 and the Mop-up Round 2 result will be announced on August 20.

They must pay a fee of Rs1000 to register for the mop-up round. If candidates are offered admission, the fees paid will be adjusted in the fee payable. If they are not admitted due to low merit, the ₹1000 paid will be repaid; and If they are offered seats but do not accept them, this sum will be forfeited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON