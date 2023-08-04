Home / Education / Admissions / BHU UG Admission 2023 round 1 allotment list for regular students releasing on August 4 at bhuonline.in

BHU UG Admission 2023 round 1 allotment list for regular students releasing on August 4 at bhuonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 04, 2023 06:37 PM IST

BHU to release the round 1 UG seat allotment list tomorrow for regular students. The mop-up round starts on Aug 16.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will release the BHU UG allotment list for undergraduate admission 2023 for regular students tomorrow, August 4. Candidates can check the UG Admission seat allotment results at bhuonline.in. The seat allotment results will be published after 6:30 pm.

There will be a total of 8 rounds of seat allotments for regular students. As per the schedule, the seat allotment result for the PWD candidates was scheduled to be released on August 3 and August 4.

BHU UG admission schedule for regular students

Round 1 seat allotmentAugust 5
Round 2 seat allotmentAugust 7
Round 3 seat allotmentAugust 9
Round 4 seat allotmentAugust 10
Round 5 seat allotmentAugust 11
Round 6 seat allotmentAugust 12
Round 7 seat allotmentAugust 13
Round 8 seat allotmentAugust 14

The registration process for the Mop Up round will start from August 16 to August 18. The Mop-up Round 1 result will be released on August 19 and the Mop-up Round 2 result will be announced on August 20.

They must pay a fee of Rs1000 to register for the mop-up round. If candidates are offered admission, the fees paid will be adjusted in the fee payable. If they are not admitted due to low merit, the 1000 paid will be repaid; and If they are offered seats but do not accept them, this sum will be forfeited.

