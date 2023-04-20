Home / Education / Admissions / Bihar CET INT BEd 2023: LNMU begins registration at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023: LNMU begins registration at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration begins today, April 20, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has started Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration on April 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Bihar Integrated B.Ed Common Entrance Test can do it through the official site of LMNU at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023: LNMU begins registration at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in
Bihar CET INT BEd 2023: LNMU begins registration at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in

The last date to apply for the entrance exam is till May 12, 2023. The last date to apply with late fine is from May 13 to May 18, 2023. The admit card will be available from May 22, 2023 onwards and exam will be conducted on May 27, 2023.

Direct link to apply for Bihar CET INT BEd 2023

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023: How to apply

To apply for the test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of LMNU at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in.
  • Click on online registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on register.
  • Once registered, login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance test fees is 1000/- for UR candidates, 750/- for Differently Abled/ EBC/ BC/ Women/ EWS candidates, 500/- for SC/ ST candidates. The fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LNMU.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out