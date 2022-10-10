Bihar NEET PG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 withdrawn, details here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has withdrawn Bihar NEET PG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1. The official notice is available on the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The seat allotment result released on October 8 has been withdrawn as some inadvertant and technical error were found in choice filling due to some error in course name and also seat allotment process. The organisation ha further decided to open the choice filling again and publish a fresh result for Round-1 as per schedule given by the Board. Hence earlier filled choices is declared null & void and each Registered, qualified and elligible candidate has to fill fresh choices mandatorily.

With the revised schedule, the 1st round provisional seat allotment result will be available on October 10, 2022 the download of allotment order and document verification will be done from October 18 to October 20, 2022.

The second round provisional seat allotment result will be available on November 3 and the document verification will be done from November 4 to November 6, 2022. More related details can be checked on the official website.

Check revised schedule here