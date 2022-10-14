Home / Education / Admissions / Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply

admissions
Published on Oct 14, 2022 10:06 AM IST

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 registration process begins today, October 14, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply(Agencies/file)
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB will begin the registration process for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 14, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for counselling round can do it through the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The registration process will close on October 20, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register

  • Visit the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidate has to pay Rs. 1200/- for UNRESERVED/BC/EBC candidates and Rs. 600/- only for SC/ST/DQ candidates as non refundable registration / counselling fee through online mode only e.g. by Credit card/Debit Card/ Net Banking / UPI. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BCECEB.

Official Notice here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out