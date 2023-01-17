Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 rank card out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, direct link here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 rank card on January 17, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the UG AYUSH counselling round can check the rank card through the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The rank card has been released for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS in Govt/ Pvt. Ayush college in Bihar. As per the official notice, the online registration cum choice filling will begin on January 21 and will close on January 26, 2023. The first round of provisional seat allotment result will be published on January 30, 2023.

Allotment order can be published on January 30 and document verification and admission for round 1 will be conducted from January 31 to February 2, 2023. Candidates who want to check the rank card can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 rank card

Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 rank card: How to check

Visit the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar UG AYUSH 2022 rank card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the rank card will be displayed.

Check the rank card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

