BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Bihar Board Class 11 registration begins on June 19

Bihar School Examination Board will begin the registration process for BSEB OFSS Admission 2021 from June 19, 2021, onwards. The Class 11 admission registration will begin this week on the official site of BSEB OFSS on ofssbihar.in. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can apply online till June 28, 2021.

Candidates who have passed the Class 10 examination from the Bihar board can apply for the Class 11 admission process. Apart from this, candidates belonging to CBSE, ICSE and other boards whose result is still pending will be given another chance to apply for Class 11 soon after the announcement of the result.

BSEB OFSS Admission in Class 11: Apply Online from 19.06.2021 pic.twitter.com/QW01A4awTb — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) June 16, 2021

Students will have to pay ₹350/- as application fees to apply for the same. The payment should be made online through credit card/ debit card/ net banking. The first selection list will be released in due course of time by the Board. All the registered candidates can check more related details through the official site of BSEB OFSS.

Meanwhile, the details for Class 11 admission including affiliated institutes consisting of higher secondary schools and colleges along with their locations, stream-wise seat availability, and college type was released by the Board last week.



