Build future-ready management capabilities with XLRI’s Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management

Many professionals often miss the opportunity to pursue a management degree early in their careers, realising later the value of management education in advancing their growth. For working professionals, gaining such knowledge without taking a career break is essential in today’s competitive world. (Xavier School of Management) XLRI’s Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management (PGCBM) offers an excellent opportunity to achieve this. This online programme enables professionals to earn a top-notch qualification, develop leadership skills and strengthen their business acumen—all while continuing to work. According to Ernst & Young (EY), MBA graduates are valued because they “come well-equipped with knowledge of the major set of (technology) tools that we use. And they are much more open to the ongoing disruption that tech has unleashed”.

The PGCBM by XLRI is a one-year online programme designed for working professionals. It combines live online sessions with a five-day campus immersion at Jamshedpur, enabling learners to enhance business management skills without interrupting their careers. This programme covers core business disciplines such as finance, marketing, operations and strategy while leveraging experienced faculty and using a blended pedagogy. XLRI has collaborated with VC Now for the effective delivery of this programme.

Having gained a general understanding of the programme, we shall now delve deeper into its major highlights to explore its unique structure and key advantages.