Build future-ready management capabilities with XLRI’s Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management

Many professionals often miss the opportunity to pursue a management degree early in their careers, realising later the value of management education in advancing their growth. For working professionals, gaining such knowledge without taking a career break is essential in today’s competitive world. (Xavier School of Management) XLRI’s Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management (PGCBM) offers an excellent opportunity to achieve this. This online programme enables professionals to earn a top-notch qualification, develop leadership skills and strengthen their business acumen—all while continuing to work. According to Ernst & Young (EY), MBA graduates are valued because they “come well-equipped with knowledge of the major set of (technology) tools that we use. And they are much more open to the ongoing disruption that tech has unleashed”.
The PGCBM by XLRI is a one-year online programme designed for working professionals. It combines live online sessions with a five-day campus immersion at Jamshedpur, enabling learners to enhance business management skills without interrupting their careers. This programme covers core business disciplines such as finance, marketing, operations and strategy while leveraging experienced faculty and using a blended pedagogy. XLRI has collaborated with VC Now for the effective delivery of this programme.
Having gained a general understanding of the programme, we shall now delve deeper into its major highlights to explore its unique structure and key advantages.
This is a one-year, live online management certificate, designed for working professionals.
It is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).
Delivered by Xavier School of Management faculty, it is recognised for high-quality online and on-campus learning.
It includes a mandatory 5-day campus module at XLRI’s Jamshedpur campus to foster peer interaction and immersive learning.
It offers strong industry recognition and enables participants to gain alumni status of XLRI upon completion.
It is designed to enhance strategic, operational and leadership capabilities for mid-career professionals aiming for senior roles.
Curriculum
Let us explore the key highlights of the curriculum to understand its comprehensive learning approach.
Core Modules: The programme covers foundational subjects such as Economics for Managers and Accounting for Business Professionals, followed by Business and Corporate Laws and Principles of Marketing.
Advanced Topics: It progresses into Business Research Methods, Organisational Behaviour, Data Visualisation, Analytics and AI and Corporate Finance.
Specialist Areas and Capstone: The curriculum also includes Human Resource Management, Supply Chain and Operations, Business Strategy, Digital Leadership and Innovation, culminating in a capstone project.
Pedagogy
The programme follows a blended learning model. Live online lectures are delivered by XLRI’s experienced faculty. Case studies and group projects ensure practical understanding. A five-day campus immersion encourages collaboration, networking, and real-world application of business concepts in a structured academic setting.
Programme details
Duration: 1 year
Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree + minimum 2 years’ full-time work experience
Fee: INR 3.7 lakhs
Conclusion
The PGCBM programme by XLRI offers professionals a comprehensive management education without career interruption. Through expert faculty, interactive pedagogy and flexible online learning, it equips participants with strategic, analytical and leadership skills essential for success in today’s dynamic business environment.