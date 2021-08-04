CAT 2021 registration process to begin today on iimcat.ac.in,here’s how to apply

Indian Institutes of Management, IIM will begin the registration process for CAT 2021 from August 4 onwards. Candidates who want to apply can apply for Common Admission Test online through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till September 15, 2021.

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any University or educational institution. Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

CAT 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in.

• Click on CAT 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the registration or login details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees is ₹1100 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and ₹2200 for all other candidates. The admit card will be available on October 27, 2021 and the examination will be conducted on November 28, 2021 in three sessions.