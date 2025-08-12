Edit Profile
    COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Live: Round 2 seat allotment results releasing today

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: Aug 12, 2025 9:47 AM IST

    COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Live: Round 2 seat allotment results to be out today, August 12. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Live: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 for Round 2 on August 12, 2025. The Round 2 seat allotment results will be available to the candidates on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. The round 2 allotment result will be available from 2 pm on August 12 to 12 pm on August 16, 2025. The reporting to colleges by candidates can be done from August 12 to August 16, 2025....Read More

    Candidates who will be allotted a seat will have to pay the tuition fee of the allotted college. The upper limit of annual tuition fee as agreed between the State Government and the Association of Colleges was Rs.2,81,100/- p.a or Rs.2,00,000/- p.a whichever was opted by the respective institutions.

    Along with the tuition fee, each institution is entitled to collect ‘Other Fees’ not exceeding Rs. 20,000 per annum which will be collected by COMEDK. Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment, direct link and other details.

    Aug 12, 2025 9:47 AM IST

    Aug 12, 2025 9:42 AM IST

    COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Live: Important dates here

    COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Live: The round 2 allotment result will be available from 2 pm on August 12 to 12 pm on August 16, 2025. The reporting to colleges by candidates can be done from August 12 to August 16, 2025.

    Aug 12, 2025 9:39 AM IST

    COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Live: Where to check?

    COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Live: The Round 2 seat allotment results will be available to the candidates on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org.

    Aug 12, 2025 9:36 AM IST

    COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Live: Date and time

    COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Date: August 12

    COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Time: 2 pm

