COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Live: Round 2 seat allotment results releasing today

COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 Live: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release COMEDK Counselling Result 2025 for Round 2 on August 12, 2025. The Round 2 seat allotment results will be available to the candidates on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org. The round 2 allotment result will be available from 2 pm on August 12 to 12 pm on August 16, 2025. The reporting to colleges by candidates can be done from August 12 to August 16, 2025.

Candidates who will be allotted a seat will have to pay the tuition fee of the allotted college. The upper limit of annual tuition fee as agreed between the State Government and the Association of Colleges was Rs.2,81,100/- p.a or Rs.2,00,000/- p.a whichever was opted by the respective institutions.

Along with the tuition fee, each institution is entitled to collect 'Other Fees' not exceeding Rs. 20,000 per annum which will be collected by COMEDK.