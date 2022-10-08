Home / Education / Admissions / COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2022 today on comedk.org

COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2022 today on comedk.org

admissions
Published on Oct 08, 2022 11:36 AM IST

COMEDK UGET allotment result 2022 for the first round today on comedk.org at 4 pm.

COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2022 today on comedk.org(HT file)
COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2022 today on comedk.org(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

COMEDK UGET Allotment Result 2022: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce first round seat allotment result for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 counselling on October 8, at 4 pm.

When announced, aspirants can check COMEDK UGET allotment result 2022 on comedk.org.

The window for decision making and fee payment is between October 8 (4 pm) and October 11 (3 pm). Candidates have to report to allotted colleges between October 8 and 12 (3 pm).

How to check COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result

Go to the official website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, look for the result link

Enter your credentials and log in

COMDEK round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

This is the last edition of COMEDK UGET exam. In a major step, the Karnataka government has decided to merge entrance exams conducted by COMEDK with the state-level entrance exam KCET or Karnataka CET, which will now be conducted at national-level 2023 onwards.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
comedk uget education news
comedk uget education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out