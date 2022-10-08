COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2022 today on comedk.org

COMEDK UGET Allotment Result 2022: Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce first round seat allotment result for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 counselling on October 8, at 4 pm.

When announced, aspirants can check COMEDK UGET allotment result 2022 on comedk.org.

The window for decision making and fee payment is between October 8 (4 pm) and October 11 (3 pm). Candidates have to report to allotted colleges between October 8 and 12 (3 pm).

How to check COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result

Go to the official website at comedk.org.

On the homepage, look for the result link

Enter your credentials and log in

COMDEK round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

This is the last edition of COMEDK UGET exam. In a major step, the Karnataka government has decided to merge entrance exams conducted by COMEDK with the state-level entrance exam KCET or Karnataka CET, which will now be conducted at national-level 2023 onwards.