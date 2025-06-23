CSAB NEUT Counselling 2025: Registration begins at csab.nic.in, direct link, important dates here

CSAB NEUT Counselling 2025: Registration window is now open at csab.nic.in. Candidates can click on the direct link to register. (Representative image/file)

The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB, has opened the registration window for North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT) counselling 2025 on Monday, June 23, 2025. Eligible students who want to apply for the counselling process in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy courses can submit their applications on the official website at csab.nic.in.

The last date to register is June 30, 2025, till 5 PM.

Notably, the counselling process will be as per the ranks secured by candidates in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for admission to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) - approved institution.

The northeastern states covered by CSAB NEUT are:

1.Arunachal Pradesh

2. Mizoram

3. Meghalaya

4. Assam

5. Sikkim

6. Nagaland

7. Manipur

8. Tripura

The 5 Union Territories include:

1.Dadra & Nagar Haveli

2. Daman & Diu

3. Andaman & Nicobar Islands

4. Ladakh

5. Lakshadweep

As per the schedule, here are some of the important dates for CSEB NEUT Counselling 2025:

Verification of documents including domicile and category certificates by NERIST and the DTEs of respective North Eastern States/UTs, response by candidate to query (if required), finalization of registration: June 24, 2025 from 10 AM to July 4, 2025, till 5 PM.

2. Choice filling: June 24, 2025 from 10 AM to July 9, 2025, till 5 PM.

3. Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats (by NIC, CSAB, NERIST, DTEs of states/UTs): July 10, 2025 to July 14, 2025.

4. First Round of Seat Allotment: July 15, 2025, at 5 PM.

Necessary documents required by candidates for the counselling process are mentioned below:-

Any photo ID proof Admit Card of JEE(Main)-2025 (Not applicable for Pharmacy) Class 10 Board Certificate as proof of date of birth Certificate and Marks sheet of qualifying examination. Category/caste certificate issued by a competent authority. Certificate for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Proof of place of examination center in case of final qualifying examination is from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) formerly known as National Open School (NOS) Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC)/Domicile. Medical Certificate Declaration/Undertaking from the Candidate Undertaking by the Parents/Guardian Special Benefit claim certificate

CSAB NEUT 2025: How to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for CSAB NEUT 2025.

Visit the official website at csab.nic.in. On home page, click on the CSAB NEUT tab. Scroll down to the registration link. Enter the required details to register yourself. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CSAB NEUT.