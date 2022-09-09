CUET-UG results to be announced by September 15: UGC chairperson

NEW DELHI: The results of the common university entrance test for undergraduate admissions (CUET-UG) will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday, asking participating universities to keep their web portals ready to start the admission process based on CUET scores.

The debut edition of CUET-UG was conducted in six phases between July 15 and August 30 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam has been conducted across 489 examination centres in 259 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. A total of 14,90,000 candidates registered for the examination.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by September 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score,” Kumar said on Friday.

Earlier, UGC and NTA said that the result will be announced within 10 days of the last date of the exam. Officials, however, said that it got slightly delayed due to the preparation and announcement of the results of the NEET-UG examination that is also conducted by the NTA.

“We are trying to speed up the process now. We may announce the result two days before September 15,” said a senior NTA official.

The exam, which was initially planned in two phases, was conducted in six phases due to multiple cancellations and postponements of papers after technical issues were reported at the examination centres. While the first phase was conducted in July, the remaining five phases were held throughout August.

The CUET-UG witnessed a consolidated 60% attendance in all six phases.

In March, the Centre said it will conduct CUET-UG in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and made its score a mandatory yardstick for all central universities but kept it optional for others. Around 90 universities, including 43 central universities, are participating in CUET-UG this year.