The Department of College Education, Rajasthan, has released the DCE Rajasthan UG Merit List 2025. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can check the merit list on the official website of DCE, Rajasthan, at dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in. DCE Rajasthan UG Merit List 2025 released at dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

The publication of the final preference list and waiting list will be available till July 11, 2025.

Publication of final preference list and waiting list. The last date for document verification at the college and fee submission at e-mitra by the candidates is till tomorrow, July 11.

The first allotment list will be released on July 14, and the class determination and subject allocation of admitted students will be available on July 15. Classes will commence on July 16, 2025.

DCE Rajasthan UG Merit List 2025: How to check

To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DCE, Rajasthan at dceapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on DCE Rajasthan UG Merit List 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the merit list will be displayed.

5. Check the merit list and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

