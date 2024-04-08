Delhi Government School Admission 2024: Class 6-9 registration from today on edudel.nic.in

Delhi Government School Admission 2024: The Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi will open the registration process for admission to classes 6 to 9 at government schools today, April 8. Application forms for cycle 1 will be released on the DoE website, edudel.nic.in, at 12 pm and the process will close at 5 pm on April 17. Delhi Government School Admission 2024: Class 6, 7, 8, 9 registration from today on edudel.nic.in (Representative image/HT Archive)

The DoE said this admission process is for fresh candidates only (non-plan admissions), and those currently studying at government and government-aided schools need to visit their schools for transfer or re-admission.

For the first cycle, the allotment list will be displayed on April 29, and candidates must submit/verify their documents at the allotted schools between April 30 and May 10

The DoE has clarified that only parents/children who are residing in Delhi are eligible to apply for admission to classes 6-9 at government schools under the non-plan scheme.

The following information will be required while submitting the application forms:

Personal details like name, father's name, mother's name, residential address and details of thelast school attended (if any).

Aadhaar Number/ UID of the child (desirable).

Bank account number of the child along with name of the bank's branch and IFSC (desirable).

Date of birth of the applicant.

Mobile number of the parent

“The online registration form has been designed in simple format. It can be filled using smart phone also. However, if any parent requires support in filling it, they can approach the Help Desk at nearest school. The desk will also assist the parents in filling and submitting online form,” the DoE said.

Age limit

Candidates must fulfil the following age criteria as on March 31, 2024:

Class 6: Completed the age of 10 years but less than 12 years

Class 7: Completed the age of years but less than 13 years

Class 8: Completed the age of 12 years but less than 14 years

Class 9: Completed the age of 13 years but less than 15 years

For more details, check the notice here.

The Delhi government school admission process for classes 6 to 9 will be completed in three cycles. Check the detailed schedule here: