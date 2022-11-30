Home / Education / Admissions / Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Registration begins tomorrow, first list on Jan 20

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Registration begins tomorrow, first list on Jan 20

Published on Nov 30, 2022 08:25 PM IST

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 registration begins tomorrow, December 1, 2022. The first list will release on January 20, 2022.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Registration begins tomorrow, first list on Jan 20(HT Archive)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi government will begin the registration process for Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 on December 1, 2022. Parents and guardians of the students can apply for the admission process from tomorrow onwards. The last date to register is till December 23, 2022.

The first merit list will be released by the government on January 20, 2023. As per the notice released of DoE, the admission process for pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 will commence from December 1 for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24.

The age limit of the child should be at least 4 years to apply for nursery class, 5 years for KG and at least 6 years for Class 1 admission as on March 31, 2023. The details of all entry level classes along with seats available for admission will be declared by all schools by December 16.

The second list will be released by the state government on February 6, 2022. Check more related details through the official site of Directorate of Education, Delhi.

nursery admission process education
