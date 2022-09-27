Delhi University to hold orientation webinars on UG admission 2022

University of Delhi is organising online sessions to inform people about the admission process. The first webinar is scheduled for September 27 which will explain the undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022.

These webinars will be live streamed on the university's YouTube channel – youtube.com/univofdelhi

On September 28, Delhi University will host another webinar explaining the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).

The third webinar on ‘admission under extracurricular activities and sport quota’ is scheduled for September 29.

The fourth webinar on reservation policies for SC, ST, OBC-NCL, EWS and PwBD categories will take place on September 30 and finally, on October 30, a webinar on admissions under Non-Collegiate Women Education Board or NCWEB will be held.

This year, Delhi University is holding CUET-based UG admissions in three phases on the CSAS portal – admission.uod.ac.in.

The first phase is registration, second is choice filling and the third one is seat allocation cum admission.

In phase 1, candidates need to register themselves with the university, providing details of their CUET UG results. In the second phase, they have to choose their preferred courses and colleges in the order of preference.

Both phases 1 and 2 will end on October 10.