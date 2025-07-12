Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has released the DTE Maharashtra Provisional Round 1 List on July 12, 2025 on official website. Candidates who applied for CAP Round 1 counseling can check their seat allotment result through the official website of DTE Maharashtra at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Allotment Result 2025 for Round 1 out at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in, direct link here

With this, the offered seat allotment can be accepted by the candidate through their login. They can report to their allotted institute and confirm the Admission with submission of all required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I from July 13 to July 15.

Candidates who registered for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below.

Visit official website at poly25.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Tab ‘CAP Round 1 seat allotment result link’.

Enter login credentials.

Submit and download for further need.

The display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II will be out on July 16. Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round- II by the Candidate can be done from July 17 to July 19. Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II will be displayed on the website on July 21. The offered seat can be accepted by the Candidate through their login and also Report to their Allotted Institute and can confirm of the Admission with submission of all required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round II from July 22 to July 24.

The Seat Acceptance Fee is Rs.1000/—for all Candidates. It must be paid when the candidate accepts the seat after it is allotted. For any queries, candidates can contact the mentioned Help Line No: +91 76691 00257/ 18003132164 between 10:00 AM and 06.00 PM.

Candidates can check the official website, for more updates and related announcements.