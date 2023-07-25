University of Delhi will close registration process for DU B.Tech Admission 2023 on July 25, 2023. Candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the B.Tech courses can do it through the official site of DU admission at admission.uod.ac.in. The registration process was started on July 6, 2023. DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Last date today to apply at admission.uod.ac.in

The application correction window will open on July 26 and will close on July 28, 2023. The preferences will auto locked by July 28, 2023.

There are 120 seats in each B.Tech program. For allocations, the University will allot the highest possible preference subject to program merit, category (UR/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/EWS), and availability of seats.

The first seat allocation list will be released on August 2, 2023. Unreserved category, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates will have to report to the Faculty of Technology for physical verification of documents between August 3 to August 5. SC and ST candidates will have to report for the FoT for physical verification of documents from August 7 to August 8, 2023.

For registering, the candidates will have to fill their JEE Main 2023 application number, applicant’s name and date of birth. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of UOD B.Tech at engineering.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU B.Tech Admission 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Once done, upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1500/- for UR/OBC- NCL/EWS category and ₹1200 for SC/ST/PwBD category. The fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.