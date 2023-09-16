Delhi University has extended the DU B.Tech Admission 2023 spot round 1 last date. Candidates can check the official website of DU for the notice at du.ac.in. DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Spot admission round 1 last date extended, notice here

As per the official notice, the acceptance and online fee payment date has been extended till September 18, 2023 for B.Tech spot admission round 1.

The official notice reads, “the last date for admission (Acceptance and online payment of fees) for B. Tech. Spot Admission Round I has been extended till 11:59 pm, Monday, September 18, 2023.”

Earlier, the last date for acceptance of allocated seat was till September 13 and last date for payment of admission fees was till September 15, 2023.

It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the spot admission round. There will be no option of upgrade and withdraw during the spot admission round. The seat allocated in the spot admission round will be final.

Further, the varsity may announce more spot admission round at a later stage, if required. Candidates are advised to check the admission website on a regular basis. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.

