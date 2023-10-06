News / Education / Admissions / DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Spot round 3 registration ends tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Spot round 3 registration ends tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 06, 2023 03:39 PM IST

DU B.Tech Admission 2023 spot round 3 registration ends on October 7, 2023. The direct link to apply is given below.

Delhi University will end the registration process for DU B.Tech Admission 2023 spot round 3 on October 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round for B.Tech program for the academic year 2023-24 can do it through the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Spot round 3 registration ends tomorrow
DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Spot round 3 registration ends tomorrow

The declaration of allocations in spot admission round 3 will be done on October 9, 2023. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 9 to October 11, 2023. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 9 to October 12, 2023. The last date for payment of admission fees by the candidates is till October 13, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Candidates who have opted for spot round 2 will be considered for spot round 3. Candidates who had applied for B.Tech and are not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of spot admission round 3 can apply. Such candidates will have to opt for spot round through his/her dashboard.

Direct link to apply for DU B.Tech Admission 2023

DU B.Tech Admission 2023: How to apply for spot round 3

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of DU admission at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Click on DU B.Tech Admission 2023 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Fill the application form and upload the documents if needed.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DU Admission.

Official Notice Here

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out