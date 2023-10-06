DU B.Tech Admission 2023: Spot round 3 registration ends tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in
DU B.Tech Admission 2023 spot round 3 registration ends on October 7, 2023. The direct link to apply is given below.
Delhi University will end the registration process for DU B.Tech Admission 2023 spot round 3 on October 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round for B.Tech program for the academic year 2023-24 can do it through the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.
The declaration of allocations in spot admission round 3 will be done on October 9, 2023. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 9 to October 11, 2023. Colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 9 to October 12, 2023. The last date for payment of admission fees by the candidates is till October 13, 2023.
Candidates who have opted for spot round 2 will be considered for spot round 3. Candidates who had applied for B.Tech and are not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of spot admission round 3 can apply. Such candidates will have to opt for spot round through his/her dashboard.
Direct link to apply for DU B.Tech Admission 2023
DU B.Tech Admission 2023: How to apply for spot round 3
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of DU admission at admission.uod.ac.in.
- Click on DU B.Tech Admission 2023 registration link available on the home page.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Fill the application form and upload the documents if needed.
- Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of DU Admission.
Official Notice Here
- Topics
- Du Admission
- Du Admissions