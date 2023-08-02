DU BTech Admission 2023: 1st allotment list today on admission.uod.ac.in

University of Delhi is going to announce the first allotment list for admission to BTech courses today, August 2. Candidates who have applied for DU BTech admission 2023 can check the 1st allotment list on admission.uod.ac.in at 5 pm. DU BTech Admission 2023: 1st allotment merit list today on admission.uod.ac.in(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

As pee the counselling schedule, unreserved, EWS and OBC-NCL category candidates will have to report for physical verification of certificates/documents between August 3 and 5 between 10 am and 4 pm. SC and ST candidates will have to report for this on August 7 and 8.

PwBD, CW, KM, Orphan, single girl child category candidates will report for document verification on August 9.

The last date of online fee payment for DU BTech admission 2023 is August 10, 4:59 pm. The up-gradation window will be provided from August 10 (5 pm) to 11 (5 pm).

The second merit list of Delhi University BTech admission will be released on August 14. Check the schedule here for detailed information.

DU announced the fist merit list for undergraduate degree courses through CSAS on August 1. In the first list, 7,042 candidates have got their first preference and about 22000 candidates have been allocated a seat from their first five preferences.