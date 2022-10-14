Home / Education / Admissions / DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University stimulated list releasing today
DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University stimulated list releasing today

DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University admission stimulated list will be released today, October 14, 2022 at du.ac.in. Check latest updates below. 

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University will release DU stimulated list for undergraduate courses on October 14, 2022. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in. The stimulated list will be available to candidates at 5 pm today. 

As per the schedule, the preference change window will open on October 14 and will close on October 16, 2022. Soon after the preference change window closes, the DU first cut off list will be released on October 18, 2022.  Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022. 

All the registered candidates are advised to re-order their preferences by selecting maximum number of programmes plus the college preferences offered to them by the University. The preferences are available to candidates under the ‘Available Preferences’ section on the official website. For latest updates follow the blog. 

  • Oct 14, 2022 01:12 PM IST

    DU Admissions 2022: Stimulated list releasing at 5 pm today 

    The stimulated list will be released at 5 pm today. The list will be available to candidates on the official site of DU at du.ac.in. 

  • Oct 14, 2022 12:51 PM IST

    DU Admission List: First cut off list on October 18 

    DU Admissions list will release on October 18, 2022. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022.

  • Oct 14, 2022 12:35 PM IST

    DU Admission 2022: Advise for candidates 

    All the registered candidates are advised to re-order their preferences by selecting maximum number of programmes plus the college preferences offered to them by the University. The preferences are available to candidates under the ‘Available Preferences’ section on the official website. 

  • Oct 14, 2022 12:25 PM IST

    DU Admission: Preference window to open from Oct 14 

    Candidates will be given a preference change window from October 14 to October 16 to re-arrange their preferences if they wish after consulting a "simulated list" that DU will issue on October 14.

  • Oct 14, 2022 12:13 PM IST

    DU Admission: First Cut Off

    The first cut-off list will be publicly disclosed on October 18, 2022. From October 19 to October 21, 2022, candidates can accept the reserved seat.

  • Oct 14, 2022 11:59 AM IST

    DU Admission: How to check stimulated list 

    Visit the official site of DU admissions at admission.uod.ac.in.

    Click on DU stimulated list available on the official website.

    A new page will open where candidates can check the list.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Oct 14, 2022 11:53 AM IST

    Delhi University Admissions: Where to check 

    du.ac.in. 

    admission.uod.ac.in

  • Oct 14, 2022 11:48 AM IST

    Delhi University Admission 2022: Preference window to open today 

    As per the schedule, the preference change window will open on October 14 and will close on October 16, 2022. Candidates will have to select the preferences within the stipulated time period. 

  • Oct 14, 2022 11:43 AM IST

    Delhi University Admission: When and where stimulated list can be checked 

    Delhi University Admission stimulated list will be available on October 14, 2022. The list will be released by the varsity at 5 pm. Candidates can check the list on the official site of DU at du.ac.in. 

  • Oct 14, 2022 11:38 AM IST

    Delhi University: Stimulated list releasing today 

    Delhi University will release the stimulated list for undergraduate courses today, October 14, 2022. The list will be available at du.ac.in. 

