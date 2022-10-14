DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University stimulated list releasing today
DU Merit List 2022 Live Updates: Delhi University will release DU stimulated list for undergraduate courses on October 14, 2022. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the admission round can check the list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in. The stimulated list will be available to candidates at 5 pm today.
As per the schedule, the preference change window will open on October 14 and will close on October 16, 2022. Soon after the preference change window closes, the DU first cut off list will be released on October 18, 2022. Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022.
All the registered candidates are advised to re-order their preferences by selecting maximum number of programmes plus the college preferences offered to them by the University. The preferences are available to candidates under the ‘Available Preferences’ section on the official website. For latest updates follow the blog.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 14, 2022 01:12 PM IST
DU Admissions 2022: Stimulated list releasing at 5 pm today
-
Oct 14, 2022 12:51 PM IST
DU Admission List: First cut off list on October 18
-
Oct 14, 2022 12:35 PM IST
DU Admission 2022: Advise for candidates
All the registered candidates are advised to re-order their preferences by selecting maximum number of programmes plus the college preferences offered to them by the University. The preferences are available to candidates under the ‘Available Preferences’ section on the official website.
-
Oct 14, 2022 12:25 PM IST
DU Admission: Preference window to open from Oct 14
-
Oct 14, 2022 12:13 PM IST
DU Admission: First Cut Off
-
Oct 14, 2022 11:59 AM IST
DU Admission: How to check stimulated list
Visit the official site of DU admissions at admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on DU stimulated list available on the official website.
A new page will open where candidates can check the list.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Oct 14, 2022 11:53 AM IST
Delhi University Admissions: Where to check
du.ac.in.
admission.uod.ac.in
-
Oct 14, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Delhi University Admission 2022: Preference window to open today
-
Oct 14, 2022 11:43 AM IST
Delhi University Admission: When and where stimulated list can be checked
-
Oct 14, 2022 11:38 AM IST
Delhi University: Stimulated list releasing today
