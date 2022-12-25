Home / Education / Admissions / DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third list released at admission.uod.ac.in, get link

DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third list released at admission.uod.ac.in, get link

admissions
Published on Dec 25, 2022 09:49 AM IST

DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third list released at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third list released at admission.uod.ac.in(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Delhi University has released the DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission third list. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB PG 2022 admission third list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The application period will start on December 26 and end on December 27, 2022. From December 26 to December 28, 2022, colleges and institutes will be able to verify and accept the admission of students who applied based on the third admission list. The third admission list fee payment deadline is December 28, 2022.

DU NCWEB PG 2022 Admission: How to check the third list

Visit the official site of DU Admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘NCWEB PG Admission List’.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

