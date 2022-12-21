Home / Education / Admissions / DU PG 2022 fourth list releasing today at du.ac.in, here’s how to check

DU PG 2022 fourth list releasing today at du.ac.in, here’s how to check

admissions
Published on Dec 21, 2022 01:48 PM IST

DU PG 2022 fourth list will be released today, December 21, 2022. Candidates can check the list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

DU PG 2022 fourth list releasing today at du.ac.in, here’s how to check
DU PG 2022 fourth list releasing today at du.ac.in, here’s how to check
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Delhi University will release DU PG 2022 fourth list on December 21, 2022. Candidates who have registered for post graduate admission can check the fourth list through the official site of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

The application process will begin on December 22 and will close on December 23, 2022. The departments/ colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against fourth/ spot admission list from December 22 to December 24, 2022. The payment against fourth admission list is till December 25, 2022.

DU PG 2022 fourth list: How to check

Candidates can check the list through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Click on DU PG Admissions 2022 fourth list available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the last date of admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs of the University of Delhi for the academic session 2022-23 is December 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
du admissions education
du admissions education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out