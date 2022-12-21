DU PG 2022 fourth list releasing today at du.ac.in, here’s how to check

Delhi University will release DU PG 2022 fourth list on December 21, 2022. Candidates who have registered for post graduate admission can check the fourth list through the official site of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

The application process will begin on December 22 and will close on December 23, 2022. The departments/ colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against fourth/ spot admission list from December 22 to December 24, 2022. The payment against fourth admission list is till December 25, 2022.

DU PG 2022 fourth list: How to check

Candidates can check the list through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU PG Admissions 2022 fourth list available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the last date of admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate programs of the University of Delhi for the academic session 2022-23 is December 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Delhi University.