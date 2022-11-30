Home / Education / Admissions / DU PG admission 2022 1st merit list today on admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG admission 2022 1st merit list today on admission.uod.ac.in

Published on Nov 30, 2022 09:45 AM IST

DU PG Admission 2022: Candidates can check the 1st merit list on admission.uod.ac.in once released.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

DU PG Admission 2022: University of Delhi will release the first merit list for postgraduate admissions today, November 30, 2022. Candidates can check it on admission.uod.ac.in once released. The exact time when the merit list will be published has not been announced.

Candidates can apply for admission against the first merit list from December 1 to December 3. The last date to pay the fee and secure admission is December 4.

The second merit list will be published on December 7 and admissions will be from December 8 to 9. The third merit list will be out on December 10.

Delhi University may release further admission lists, if seats remain vacant after the second round.

For postgraduate courses, Delhi University gives admission both on the basis of marit and entrance examination result. Results of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 have been declared.

On the other hand, undergraduate admission in the university is now completely based on entrance test. Candidates need to appear and qualify in CUET UG to apply for UG admissions.

du admissions du admission
