DU PG Admissions 2023: Spot admission round 2 schedule out at admission.uod.ac.in

University of Delhi has released DU PG Admissions 2023 spot admission round 2 schedule. Candidates who want to check the dates for spot admission round 2 can check it on the official notice available on admission.uod.ac.in. DU PG Admissions 2023: Spot admission round 2 schedule out, check timetable here

As per the official schedule, the vacant seats for round 2 will be displayed on September 29, 2023. Correction window for spot admission round 2 or upgradation will be done on October 1, 2023. Spot allocation 2 will be declared on October 3, 2023.

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from October 3 to October 5, 2023 and departments/ colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 3 to October 6, 2023. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till October 7, 2023.

Those candidates who had applied for CSAS PG 2023 and were not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of vacant seats for spot admission round 2 can participate. To be considered in the spot admission round 2, the candidate will have to opt for spot round 2 through his/her dashboard.

Also, the admitted candidates will be allowed to opt for upgrade in the program in which they are already admitted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.

