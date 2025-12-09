DU SOL Admit Card 2025 for 2nd, 3rd year and ex-students released at sol.du.ac.in, download link here

The Delhi University School of Open Learning has released the DU SOL Admit Card 2025 for 2nd, 3rd year and ex-students. Candidates who will appear for the 2nd year, 3rd year examination can download the hall tickets through the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.

Direct link to download DU SOL Admit Card 2025 DU SOL Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.

2. Click on DU SOL Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.