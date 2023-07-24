DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS phase 2 for preference filling ends today

University of Delhi will close the second phase of UG admissions – preference or choice filling – under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) today. Candidates who want to take admission at the university have to complete the process by logging in to admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS phase 2 preference/choice filling ends today(Amal KS/HT file photo)

Preference filling of programmes and colleges can be done till 4:59 pm.

Fresh candidates are also allowed to register on the CSAS portal during this window.

Choices or preferences will be auto locked on July 27, 5 pm.

The simulated list for the first round will be out at 5 pm on July 29 and after that, candidates will be allowed to change preferences till 11:59 pm on July 30.

The first CSAS allotment list or merit list for DU UG admission 2023 will be released on August 1 and candidates have to accept the allotted seat by August 4. Colleges will verify and approve admissions of students by August 5.

The lsat date for online fee payment for the first admission round is August 6 (4:59 pm).

For further information, candidates can check the counselling schedule here.