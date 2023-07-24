Home / Education / Admissions / DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS phase 2 for preference filling ends today

DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS phase 2 for preference filling ends today

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 24, 2023 11:07 AM IST

DU Admission 2023: Second phase of CSAS closes today. Preference filling can be done till 4:59 pm on admission.uod.ac.in.

University of Delhi will close the second phase of UG admissions – preference or choice filling – under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) today. Candidates who want to take admission at the university have to complete the process by logging in to admission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS phase 2 preference/choice filling ends today(Amal KS/HT file photo)
DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS phase 2 preference/choice filling ends today(Amal KS/HT file photo)

Preference filling of programmes and colleges can be done till 4:59 pm.

Fresh candidates are also allowed to register on the CSAS portal during this window.

Choices or preferences will be auto locked on July 27, 5 pm.

The simulated list for the first round will be out at 5 pm on July 29 and after that, candidates will be allowed to change preferences till 11:59 pm on July 30.

The first CSAS allotment list or merit list for DU UG admission 2023 will be released on August 1 and candidates have to accept the allotted seat by August 4. Colleges will verify and approve admissions of students by August 5.

The lsat date for online fee payment for the first admission round is August 6 (4:59 pm).

For further information, candidates can check the counselling schedule here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out