University of Delhi will close the registration process for DU UG Admission 2023 CSAS Phase 2 on July 24, 2023. Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG and had completed the first phase of CSAS on or before the last date can complete the second phase on admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG Admission 2023: Registration for CSAS Phase 2 ends on July 24 at du.ac.in(Amal KS/HT file photo)

The declaration of stimulated list will be displayed on July 29, 2023. The preference change window will be activated from July 29 to July 30, 2023. The first CSAS allocation list will be displayed on August 1, 2023. Candidates can accept the allocated seats from August 1 to August 4, 2023.

As per the official schedule, colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 1 to August 5, 2023. The last date for payment of online fees is till August 6, 2023.

DU UG Admission 2023: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online.

Visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Click on DU UG Admission 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, make the filling for program and colleges.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Only in the first round of allotment, 20 percent extra allotments will be done in UR, OBC-NCL, EWS categories and 30 percent extra allotments may be done in SC ST and PwBD catagories for all programs in all the college. However, in colleges, where the withdrawal was less than 5 percent of the intake in the last academic session, 10 percent extra allotments may be done for UR/ OBC (NCL)/EWS and 15 percent extra allotments may be done for SC/ST/PwBD categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.