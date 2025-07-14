DU UG Admission 2025: Last date to register for CSAS Phase 2 today, apply at du.ac.in

The University of Delhi will close the registration process for DU UG Admission 2025 CSAS Phase 2 on July 14, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Phase 2 admission round can find the direct link on the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. Delhi University (File Photo)

As per the official schedule, the preference can be auto locked on the same date. The simulated ranks will be declared on July 15, 2025. The preference change window will open on July 15 and will close on July 16, 2025. The first allocation list will be released on July 19, 2025.

In this phase, the candidates who successfully completed Phase-I must log in to their dashboard to choose their preferred Programs and college combination, subject to fulfillment of the eligibility criteria.

DU UG Admission 2025: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

2. Click on DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee (if any).

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admissions to all Undergraduate Programs at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) - 2025, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and for Foreign Nationals.

Allocation and admission will be based only on the combination of Language/s, Domain Specific Subjects and/or General Aptitude Test (GAT) in which a candidate has appeared in CUET (UG) – 2025 as per the respective Program-Specific Eligibility. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.