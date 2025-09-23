DU UG Admissions 2025: On the spot mop-up round allocations to be held today, details here

Delhi University will conduct the on-the-spot mop-up round allocations and admissions today, September 23, 2025. This admission process will be held in person at the Delhi University campus. Delhi University (File Photo)

Those candidates who have received the invitation must ensure that they report in person to the University on the date and time specified in the invitation letter issued by the University. No representative on behalf of the candidate will be allowed under any circumstances. Entry to the Multipurpose Hall will be allowed only on the basis of the Invitation letter sent by the University.

As per a report by PTI, the varsity officials are indicating that about 7,500 seats are still vacant across colleges and programmes despite multiple admission cycles. "Around 7,000-7,500 seats remain vacant even after the previous mop-up round, and the university is giving another chance to eligible candidates," an official said.

Documents required

The documents required at the time of admission process are listed below.

1. Print out of the Invitation Letter

2. Print out of CSAS(UG) Form

3. Class XII Marksheet and Certificate

4. Class X marksheet/ Date of birth certificate

5. Any valid identity card issued by Government of India (Aadhar Card/ Passport etc.)

6. Reservation/ Category Certificate (if applicable).

If a candidate fails to deposit the admission fee (online) immediately at the time of seat allotment for whatsoever reason, the seat allotted to him/her will immediately be cancelled and it will be offered to the next candidate on the basis of merit.

The varsity has urged the candidates to use the Delhi Metro (Yellow line) to reach Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station. They should carry water bottles or essentials as needed.

Only the candidate and a maximum of two accompanying persons/ guardians will be allowed entry into the University premises. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.