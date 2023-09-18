DU UG special spot admission round 2023 registration begins today at admission.uod.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) will begin the registration process for special spot round admission for UG courses today, September 18, 2023. Interested candidates can register online through the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the special spot round admission for UG courses till September 20. Delhi University Begins Special Spot Round Admission Registration for UG Courses; Last Date September 20, 2023

The University will display the vacant seat for the special spot round at 5 pm today, September 18. The Delhi University UG special spot seat allotment result 2023 will be released on September 21, 2023. The colleges have to approve the online applications by September 23. The last date to submit the online payment of admission fees by the candidates is September 24.

Candidates can check the detailed DU Special Spot round admission schedule here.

DU Special Spot Round: Know how to register

Visit the Delhi University CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Register and proceed with the application form

Enter your preferences

Submit the application form and take print for future reference.

