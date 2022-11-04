Goa NEET UG counselling schedule released for MBBS, BDS and other courses

The Goa National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) schedule for admission to MBBS, BDS, AHS, BAMS, BHMS, B.Sc. Nursing, B.V.Sc., and A.H. courses been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Government of Goa. Candidates can access the official website at dte.goa.gov.in to view the admissions timetable.

Candidates need to report on November 10 and November 11, 2022 for admission to MBBS, BDS, BPharm, AHS, BAMS, BHMS, BSc Nursing and other medical courses.

Detailed schedule

Goa NEET UG 2022 Admissions: How to check the schedule

Visit the official website of DTE, Goa at dte.goa.gov.in.

In the latest news section, click on the “Schedule of Admissions to B Pharm & NEET Based Courses” link.

The schedule of admission to the first year of NEET and GCET-based BPharm degree courses will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the schedule for future reference.

