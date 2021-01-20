HC directs DU to decide on applications for sports category admission
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed Delhi University to decide on the representation of an applicant seeking admission in the varsity under sports category for the academic session 2020-21.
The plea stated that the Delhi University has "arbitrarily denied accepting the provisional Sports Certificate of the petitioner, failing to take into consideration that outbreak of Corona (Covid-19) pandemic and unprecedented lockdown, thereby depriving him of the opportunity to take admission in the Undergraduate Course under the Sports Category for the academic session 2020-2021."
The plea stated that the petitioner/applicant had uploaded Provisional Sports Certificate, but the same was not accepted by the respondent and consequently, he was declared to be not eligible.
The plea also stated that due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the printing of Sports Certificates could not be carried out by the government of Madhya Pradesh. Keeping in mind, future of students, the Government of Madhya Pradesh had provided Provisional Sports Certificate to the eligible students.
According to the petitioner, he also approached the Delhi University Grievance Committee in this regard but didn't get any satisfactory response in the matter.
The bench of Justice Prateek Jalan after hearing the submission of the petitioner directed the Delhi University to decide the representation within two weeks while also granting liberty to the petitioner to re-approach the court if the university of Delhi doesn't decide it within a time frame.
According to the petition, petitioner Naman Upadhyay had applied for admission in the Undergraduate (UG) course under the Sports Category of the University of Delhi for the academic Session 2020-2021.
"But due to Covid-19 pandemic, there was unprecedented nationwide lockdown. In the wake of unprecedented circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic and prevailing public health guidelines and social distancing norms, the printing of Sports Certificates could not be carried out by the government of Madhya Pradesh. There was no negligence or procrastination on the part of the petitioner. The petitioner made all attempts to obtain the Sports Certificate but was prevented owing to the Covid-19 situation and lack of printing of Sports Certificates on the part of the Madhya Pradesh government. No fault is attributable to the petitioner," the petition said.
The plea stated that Delhi University has "arbitrarily denied admission to the petitioner without providing any reasons or justifications for such denial of admission in the Undergraduate Course."
The plea alleged that the authorities concerned did not even deem it fit and proper to reply to the grievance and concerns of the petitioner.
"The petitioner herein is aggrieved by the lackadaisical and nonchalant approach on the part of the respondent. The arbitrary action on the part of the respondent has caused irreparable loss to the petitioner," the petition said.
The petitioner is represented by advocates Amit Kumar Sharma, Satyam Singh Rajput, Advocate Shriram Tiwary in the matter. (ANI)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to recruit 2000 more MBBS, BDS students in new medical colleges, hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU's Vidya Vistar Scheme aims academic cooperation with other varsities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush NEET UG counselling 2020 registration begins, here's direct link
- Candidates can register online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 24, 2021, till 12 noon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TANCET 2021 registration for admission to PG Courses in Anna University begins
- Anna University Admission: The online registration process for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2021 has begun on Tuesday, January 19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHT CET B.Pharma Admissions: Revised schedule released, check here
- Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released a revised schedule for CAP Round 2 for admissions to MHT CET 2020 B. Pharma courses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayush NEET-UG counselling registration begins today
- The third or mop-up round registration for AYUSH -NEET UG counselling 2020 will begin from today, January 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Universities in Punjab to reopen from January 21
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 800 students with 80% and above secure FYJC seats after five rounds
- As per data shared by the education department, 50 students scoring 90% and above were admitted in the first phase that concluded last week, while over 900 students scoring 80% and above confirmed seats in the second phase of FCFS that concluded on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
XAT results 2021 declared at xlri.ac.in, here's direct link to check
- Candidates who have appeared in the XAT 2021 examination can check their results online at xlri.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AYUSH counselling 2020: Registration for third round will begin on Jan 19
- Once the application process begins, candidates will be able to apply for the third round of AYUSH counselling 2020 online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 23, 2021, until 5pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link
- Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT- MBA 2021 admit card released at iift.nta.nic.in, here's how to download
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the IIFT-MBA (IB) admit card for the session 2021-23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Jan 31
- Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till January 31.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU allows entry of fourth year PhD, MSc, MCA students in campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU to act against teachers for not ‘cooperating’ during admission process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox