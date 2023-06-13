Home / Education / Admissions / HSCAP Kerala Plus One trial allotment result today on hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Kerala Plus One trial allotment result today on hscap.kerala.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 09:13 AM IST

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2023: Candidates can check their selection status on admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or hscap.kerala.gov.in after 4 pm.

Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala will issue the trial allotment result of Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One or Class 11 admissions today, June 13, at 4 pm. Once it is released, candidates can check their selection status by visiting admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or hscap.kerala.gov.in.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admission 2023: Trial allotment result today on hscap.kerala.gov.in (HT File Photo)
As per a message displayed on the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission portal, trial allotment for merit quota has already been published.

Candidates can check their trial allotment record by clicking on the link that reads “Click for Higher Secondary Admission” and logging in through Candidate Login-SWS window. They can also visit help desks in government and aided higher secondary schools near their homes, DGE Kerala said.

The trial allotment list is just an indicative list based on the details submitted by candidates and it cannot be used for admission purposes. After the trial list is out, candidates will have a last chance to correct any mistakes in their application forms, which also include re-arranging options, it added.

The first allotment list will be out on June 19.

kerala admissions
