ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021 releasing today, here’s how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA will release ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021 on September 7, 2021. Candidates who will appear for theAll India Entrance Examination for Master's degree program can download the admit card through the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on September 17, 2021.

ICAR AIEEA PG exam will be conducted in 89 cities across the country. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and will comprise of 120 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will get 4 marks to each correct response and negative 1 mark for each incorrect response. The medium of the paper will be in English. Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of NTA ICAR on icar.nta.ac.in.

Click on ICAR AIEEA PG Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students for 25% seats in Master degree programmesin AUs are admitted through AIEEA (PG). All (100%) seats of the four ICAR-DUs are also filled up through the same examination.