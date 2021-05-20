Home / Education / Admissions / ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021: Registration ends today on icmai.in, direct link here
ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021 registration ends today, May 20, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of ICMAI on icmai.in. Direct link given below.
Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI will end the registration process for ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021 on May 20, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the Certified Management Accountant examination can apply online through the official site of ICMAI on icmai.in.

The examination will now be conducted in July instead of June 2021. The Institute has already released the exam schedule for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examination. The foundation course examination will be conducted on July 23, 2021. The intermediate and final course examination will begin on July 26 and will end on August 2, 2021. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

ICMAI CMA June Exam 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of ICMAI on icmai.in.

• Click on the Exam link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have click on online exam application form.

• Fill in the details and click on submit.

• Your examination form has been submitted.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who belong to India and want to appear for the examination will have to pay the fees online. For the Foundation course, candidates will have to pay 1200/- as examination fees, 1400/- as final exam fees, and 1200/- as intermediate examination fees.


