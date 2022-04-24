IGNOU 2022 BE.d admission: Last date to register today, apply at ignou.ac.in
- The registration window for the BE.d and BSCN Entrance Exam for the January 2022 Session ends today, April 24.
The registration process for BE.d and BSCN Entrance Exam for January 2022 Session will end today, on April 24. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The entrance examination fee is ₹1000.
Here's the direct link to apply
Candidates can follow the steps given below to fill the application from.
IGNOU 2022 BE.d admission: Know how to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
Step 2: Fill personal details, programme details, qualification details and correspondence details
Step 3: Upload Scanned Photograph and Signature
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Preview your application and submit
Step 7: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
For Refund of fee (in case of double payment) please write to entrancetest@ignou.ac.in. (contact no. 011-29572209)
For enquiries related to exam centre/issue of hall ticket please write to bhavana@ignou.ac.in. (contact no. 011-29572202)
