IGNOU Admission 2023 fresh, re-registration for July session ends on Sept 10

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 10, 2023 12:21 PM IST

IGNOU ends admission window for July 2023; here's how to apply for re-registration and fresh admission.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the window for fresh admission and re-registration for July 2023 today, September 10. Candidates who are interested and eligible but have not yet registered through the official website at www.ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU Admission 2023: Last day for re-registration, apply now at www.ignou.ac.in for July session

Here's direct link to apply for July 2023 re-registration

Here's direct link to apply for ODL Programmes

Here's direct link to apply for Online Programmes

IGNOU Admission 2023: Know how to apply for re-registration

Visit the official portal for re-registration at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Re-registration for July 2023 Session has been extended up to 10th September, 2023”

Log in with the registration number and password.

Select your respective programme and enter the details

Pay the application fee

Take a printout of the re-registration form.

IGNOU fresh admission from 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in

Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Candidates will be redirected to another page

Fill in the registration details

Upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Take the printout for future reference.

