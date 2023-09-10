IGNOU Admission 2023 fresh, re-registration for July session ends on Sept 10
IGNOU ends admission window for July 2023; here's how to apply for re-registration and fresh admission.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will end the window for fresh admission and re-registration for July 2023 today, September 10. Candidates who are interested and eligible but have not yet registered through the official website at www.ignou.ac.in.
Here's direct link to apply for July 2023 re-registration
Here's direct link to apply for ODL Programmes
Here's direct link to apply for Online Programmes
IGNOU Admission 2023: Know how to apply for re-registration
Visit the official portal for re-registration at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the “Re-registration for July 2023 Session has been extended up to 10th September, 2023”
Log in with the registration number and password.
Select your respective programme and enter the details
Pay the application fee
Take a printout of the re-registration form.
IGNOU fresh admission from 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in
Click on ‘click here for new registration’
Candidates will be redirected to another page
Fill in the registration details
Upload the necessary documents
Pay the application fee
Take the printout for future reference.
