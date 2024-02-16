Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the re-registration and fresh admission last date. Candidates can apply for programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the January session through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU extends re-registration and fresh admissions last date till February 29

The last date to apply has been extended till February 29, 2024. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

How to apply for fresh admissions, re-registration

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on re-registration link or fresh admission link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the apply link.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For fresh admissions, a non-refundable registration fee shall be charged along with the programme fee of first semester/year at the time of admission. If a student applies for cancellation of application/admission and refund of fee, the refund request will be considered as per the University policy.

For re-registration, candidates should make the payment through own card/net banking, UPI, including BHIM App. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.