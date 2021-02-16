IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Feb 28
- Earlier, the deadline was extended from January 15 to 30, 2021. The deadline was further extended till February 15.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for re-registration for January 2021 session till February 28.
Earlier, the deadline was extended from January 15 to 30, 2021. The deadline was further extended till February 15.
Candidates who are registered/enrolled in undergraduate/ postgraduate / semester-based programmes of two-three years duration can register for the next year/ semester of the programme irrespective of whether they have appeared in the term-end exam of the previous semester.
Direct link to re register for IGNOU Janaury session
How to re register for IGNOU Janaury session:
Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in
Candidates will need to register on the Portal
Click on the link that reads, “New Registration’ button to proceed
Provide your correct mobile number and e-mail ID
If you have already registered on the portal, you may use your Username and Password to log in.
