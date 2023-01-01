IGNOU January Re-Registration 2022: Registration date extended till January 15

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the IGNOU January Re-registration 2022 date. The last date to register online for the session is till January 15, 2023. Candidates who want to register online can do it through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the January session was till December 31, 2022, which has been extended till January 15. To apply online candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

IGNOU January Re-Registration 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on re-registration 2023 link available on the home page.

Fill in the application form and select a course.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the registration process for IGNOU January 2023 Session have started. The last date for fresh admissions for January 2023 session is January 31, 2023 for ODL mode and Online mode. Candidates can apply for Masters Degree, Post Graduate Degree, Diploma, Bachelor Degree, Certificate.

