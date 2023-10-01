News / Education / Admissions / IGNOU July 2023 admission process extended till October 10, apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July 2023 admission process extended till October 10, apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 01, 2023 04:20 PM IST

IGNOU extends last date for July 2023 admissions till October 10. Apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of July 2023 admission for all programmes offered in ODL/Online (except certificate Programme courses) till October 10. Interested candidates can submit the applications at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Previously, the last date for the submission of the application form is September 30.

“Last date for submission of Application (Except Certificate Programmes): 10th October 2023”, reads the official website.

Direct link to apply for online programme

Direct link to apply for ODL programme

IGNOU July Admission 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the “Fresh Admission for all programmes offered in ODL/Online mode for the July 2023 session (except Certificate Programmes) has been extended till 30th September 2023”

Click on the link for fresh registration or re-registration

Register and fill in the required details

Login using the username and password

Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

