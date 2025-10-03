IGNOU July 2025 registration deadline extended to October 15, direct link to apply here

Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU, has extended the registration deadline for the July 2025 session. Candidates interested in applying for the ODL and online programmes can now apply up to October 15, 2025. IGNOU July 2025 Session: Last date to apply has been extended to October 15, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here.

For ODL programmes, candidates should apply at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in, and for online programmes, applications need to be submitted on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Notably, DEB ID is mandatory for submission of application, and candidates are required to create their DEB ID before starting the application process.

Eligible students can also apply for Government of India scholarships on the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in after confirmation of admission, IGNOU said.

Points to remember while filling online application form:

First time applicants are advised to click the available programme tab on the homepage of the Online Admission System and select the desired programme and carefully read the details of programme including eligibility criteria, fee details, duration, etc. Candidates should download the Common Prospectus and read carefully the Rules of the University as mentioned in the common prospectus. It is mandatory to provide candidates' own email and mobile number at the time of registration. Before applying, candidates should have with them these documents: Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB), Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB), Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB), Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB), and Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB). IGNOU July 2025 Registration: How to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications: