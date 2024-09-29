IGNOU July Admission 2024: Registration for ODL/Online courses ends tomorrow, direct link here

Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU July Admission 2024 registration process on September 30, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for ODL/Online courses can find the direct link on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and also on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. IGNOU July Admission 2024: Registration for ODL/Online courses ends tomorrow

Candidates who want to apply for the ODL/online courses should have these details before applying online- scanned photograph, scanned signature, scanned copy of relevant educational qualification, scanned copy of experience certificate and scanned copy of category certificate.

IGNOU July Admission 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU Admission at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Click on IGNOU July Admission 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹300/-, which is to be paid at the time of admission. In case a request for cancellation is received after the confirmation of admission, an amount equivalent to 15% of the programme fee, subject to a ceiling of Rs.2,000/-, will be deducted from the fee paid.

If a student opts for a soft copy of the study material, the fee paid will be refunded after deducting the Registration fee only.

Candidates can request to cancel their admission by sending an email from their registered email ID to canceladms@ignou.ac.in. However, emails received from any non-registered email ID will not be entertained.