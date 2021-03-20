IGNOU OPENMAT 2021 registration ends today, here's how to apply

The registration process for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT 2021 entrance test for January 2021 session ends on Saturday, March 20. Candidates who have still not applied for the MBA and Specialization Post Graduate Diploma Programs, can apply online now through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The registration process began on March 2. According to the schedule released by IGNOU earlier, the admit cards will be available to candidates 10 days prior to the commencement of the examination. The examination will be conducted on April 11.

To be eligible for the exam a candidate should be any graduate (including CA/ CS/ Company Secretaryship) with 50 percent marks for general category and 45 percent marks for reserved category. A candidate who wants to apply for the OPENMAT exam should ensure that his/ her CGPA should meet the eligibility percentage requirement. There is no age bar for candidates who want to apply for this exam.

To apply for the examination candidates can follow the simple steps given below:

Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in

Click on IGNOU OPENMAT 2021 link available on the home page

A new page will open where candidates will get the direct link to apply

Enter the required details and follow the process

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of fees

Once done, click on submit and your application will be submitted

Download the confirmation page for further need

The minimum duration of the program is two years. However, the maximum period allowed for completion of the program is five years.

OPENMAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses offered at the School of Management Studies, IGNOU. OPENMAT exam is conducted twice a year i.e. in July and January. ... Candidates can opt for admission in any of the cycles as per the score validity.