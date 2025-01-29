IGNOU PG diploma in Geoinformatics: Applications invited; check eligibility, course duration, how to apply and more
The Indira Gandhi National Open Universit y (IGNOU) has invited applications for admission to the postgraduate diploma in Geoinformatics (PGDGI) programme. The course has been designed to equip learners with theoretical knowledge and skills in geoinformatics.
The PGDGI programme offers a strong foundation in geoinformation science, covering essential principles, concepts, methods, and techniques. The curriculum is structured to enhance geospatial data handling, processing, and analytical skills, empowering learners to apply geoinformatics in real-world situations.
The programme also opens opportunities for higher studies and career growth in diverse industries requiring geospatial expertise.
As per a press statement issued by IGNOU, the PGDGI programme is ideal for: 1) Defence and law enforcement personnel looking to enhance their geospatial knowledge 2) Educators at schools, colleges, and universities interested in incorporating geoinformation science into their teaching 3) Working professionals who are eager to acquire geospatial skills 4) Graduates from any discipline who want to build expertise in geospatial data handling and its applications
Career opportunities in Geoinformatics
The demand for geoinformatics professionals is growing and trained graduates can explore careers in: 1) Rural and urban planning 2) Environmental monitoring 3) Natural resource management 4) Disaster and hazard management
The programme duration is a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years. There is no age bar for enrolling in this programme. The fees for the entire programme is Rs. 15,700/ and the programme will be taught in English. Graduates in any discipline from a recognised university/institution can apply.
How to Apply?
Interested candidates can apply online by visiting ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
