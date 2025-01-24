IGNOU invites applications for Diploma in Agricultural Cost Management course, check details

IGNOU and ICMAI have jointly developed an Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programme Diploma in Agricultural Cost Management (DACM). Admissions for the January 2025 session are open for interested candidates to join the course. The purpose of "Diploma in Agricultural Cost Management" is to train learners to efficiently manage farm costs and enhance agricultural productivity and provide insight into various activities. (HT File)

The DACM programme's major objectives include optimal resource utilisation, proficiency in knowledge, skills, and entrepreneurial capabilities towards farm cost management, value chain, and supply chain management, informed IGNOU.

About the programme:

The purpose of "Diploma in Agricultural Cost Management" is to train learners to efficiently manage farm costs and enhance agricultural productivity and provide insight into various activities.

The activities include strategic decision-making related to different aspects of agricultural production, crop cultivation, livestock rearing, financial planning, resource allocation, marketing, and risk mitigation, mentioned the press release.

Eligibility criteria and course duration:

The course targets urban and rural youth, small and medium entrepreneurs, farmers' organizations, NGO functionaries and trainers, and progressive farmers, with a minimum eligibility requirement of passing 10+2 in any discipline.

The course duration ranges from a minimum of one year to a maximum of three years.

Course details:

The programme offers a range of courses in agriculture, catering to the diverse needs of students and professionals in the field. These cover various aspects of agricultural management and entrepreneurship, providing valuable insights and skills to individuals interested in agricultural development.

The courses include:

'Basics of Agriculture' which provides a foundational understanding of agricultural principles and practices

‘Institutional Support for Agricultural Development’ delves into the various organizations and institutions involved in supporting agricultural growth and development.

The ‘Cost Concepts and Techniques’ equips learners with essential knowledge and techniques related to cost management in agriculture.

‘Farm Cost Management’ focuses specifically on managing costs within farm operations to enhance efficiency and profitability.

‘Agripreneurship’ explores the entrepreneurial aspects of agriculture, empowering students to create and manage agricultural ventures.

‘Managing Farmers Producers Organizations’ addresses the management and organisational aspects of farmers' groups, emphasizing effective leadership and coordination for collective benefit, mentioned the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.

